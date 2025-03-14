Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2025 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"This quarter represents a return to full production and it is reflected in good earnings from mining operations of $2.1million and positive cash flow," reported Robert Eadie, CEO of the Company. "With the finalization of the carbonaceous ore tests, we expect further increase in monthly metal production going forward."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025 (unaudited):

Cash and short-term investments on hand is $2.3 million at January 31, 2025;

Gold and silver sales of $9.0 million;

Earnings from mining operations of $2.1 million;

Income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share;

EBITDA(1) of $1.7 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2025.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended January 31,



Nine Months ended

January 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues $ 9,014

$ 6,784

$ 22,791

$ 18,992

Cost of Sales

(6,889 )

(5,989 )

(18,913 )

(18,749 ) Earnings (Loss) from mining operations and toll processing

2,125



795



3,878



243

Administrative expenses, interest and foreign exchange

(1,824 )

(1,004 )

(4,798 )

(2,805 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment

39



(58 )

-



(329 ) Gain on sale of assets

-



37



-



37

Income tax - deferred recovery (expense)

(46 )

76



(477 )

(36 ) Net income (Loss) $ 294

$ (154 ) $ (1,397 ) $ (2,890 ) (i) Income (Loss) per share - basic $ 0.00

$ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) (ii) Income (Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 )

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)







For the nine months ended January 31,

2025 2024

Net income (loss) $ (1,397 ) $ (2,890 ) Gain on sale of assets

-



(37 ) Unrealized loss on investment

-



329

Interest revenue, net of interest expense

19



53

Income tax expense (recovery)

492



36

Depreciation and depletion

2,554



1,889

EBITDA $ 1,668

$ (620 ) EBITDA MARGIN(2)

7.3% (3.3% )

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025:

Equivalent gold production of 2,268 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,873/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$2,505/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2025.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2025 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2024:





Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months ended

January 31, 2025 9 months ended

January 31, 2025 12 months ended

April 30, 2024 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 2.2 6.2 9.4 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 8.2 34.1 58.0 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.3 6.6 10.1









Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

87.3 82.6 84.9 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.74 1.59 1.50 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 11.1 13.7 15.82 Mine Gold recovery percent 82.4% 83.0% 87.0% Mine Silver recovery percent 49.1% 53.0% 50.9% Milled thousands of tonnes 46.7 144.5 224.3 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 91 89 76 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars/ounce 1,873 1,953 1,686

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Gary Arca"

Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

