Das Instrument 0JZ FR0013333077 CARVOLIX S.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2026

The instrument 0JZ FR0013333077 CARVOLIX S.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2026



Das Instrument V4JA CA85525T2020 STARCORE INTL MINES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2026

The instrument V4JA CA85525T2020 STARCORE INTL MINES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard