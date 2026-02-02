Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical): Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026

DJ Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 Aix-en-Provence, February 2, 2026 - 7:30 a.m. CET - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME - "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, to revolutionize interventional cardiology and the treatment of brain stroke, is today announcing the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Friday January 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the registered office of the Company located 320 avenue Archimède - Les Pleiades III Batiment B -13100 AIX-EN-PROVENCE (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Michel Thérin, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). The shareholders have adopted the resolution regarding the change of Company's name as well as all the resolutions supported by the Board, and particularly the delegations granted to the Board related to financial transactions. The shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Mr. Alain Chevallier as a Board member, and approved the agreements and commitments referred to in Articles L.225-38 and seq. of the Commercial Code. Details of the vote results are detailed below: Number of shares with voting rights 39 350 192 Total number of votes 57 009 926 Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by post 33 Number of shares present, represented or voting by post 35 446 196 Number of votes present, represented or voting by post 52 614 168 Participation rate 92.3 % For Against Abstain Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Votes % Votes % Votes % 1. Change of the Company's name; 51 756 98.37% 857 960 1.63% 0 - 208 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 2. cash capital increase with the removal of 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 - preferential subscription rights in favor of named 168 persons, in one or more instalments, for a maximum nominal amount of EUR1,238,447.00; 3. Removal of preferential subscription rights in 45 655 100.00% 0 0.00% 6 958 - favor of Truffle BioMedTech Crossover; 421 747 4. Removal of preferential subscription rights in 51 015 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 598 - favor of Truffle Innov FRR; 787 381 5. Removal of preferential subscription rights in 42 317 100.00% 0 0.00% 10 296 - favor of Truffle Medeor; 293 875 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 6. cash capital increase with removal of preferential 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 - subscription rights in favor of named persons, on 167 one or more instalments, for a maximum nominal amount of EUR1,428,398.50; 7. Removal of preferential subscription rights in 45 655 100.00% 0 0.00% 6 958 - favor of Truffle BioMedTech Crossover; 421 747 8. Removal of preferential subscription rights in 51 015 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 598 - favor of Truffle Innov FRR; 787 381 9. Removal of preferential subscription rights in 42 317 100.00% 0 0.00% 10 296 - favor of Truffle Medeor; 293 875 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 - 10. cash capital increase, in one or more instalments, 167 for a maximum nominal amount of EUR310,730.50; Removal of preferential subscription rights in 42 317 100.00% 0 0.00% 10 296 - 11. favor of Truffle Medeor; 293 875 Removal of preferential subscription rights in 48 867 100.00% 0 0.00% 3 746 - 12. favor of Financière Memnon; 927 241 Cancellation of preferential subscription rights 52 414 100.00% 0 0.00% 200 001 - 13. in favor of HAYK Holding Sàrl; 167 Removal of preferential subscription rights in 51 568 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 045 - 14. favor of Ginko Invest; 230 938 Removal of preferential subscription rights in 51 756 100.00% 0 0.00% 857 961 - 15. favor of Ms. Simone Merkle; 207 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a cash capital increase with removal of preferential 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 - 16. subscription rights in favor of named persons, in 168 one or more instalments, for a maximum nominal amount of EUR427,350.30; Removal of preferential subscription rights in 45 655 100.00% 0 0.00% 6 958 - 17. favor of Truffle BioMedTech Crossover; 421 747 Removal of preferential subscription rights in 42 317 100.00% 0 0.00% 10 296 - 18. favor of Truffle Medeor; 293 875 Removal of preferential subscription rights in 48 867 100.00% 0 0.00% 3 746 - 19. favor of Edwards Lifesciences Holding, Inc.; 927 241 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the share 52 614 20. capital or entitling the holder to a debt 167 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 - security, with removal of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of certain categories of beneficiaries; Setting of overall limits on the amount of issues 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 - 21. made pursuant to the delegations granted; 168 Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to ordinary shares to be issued immediately or in the future by the Company, reserved for members of a 3 623 6.89% 48 990 93.11% 1 - 22. company savings plan to be set up by the Company 188 979 under the conditions provided for in Articles L.3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, with the removal of shareholders' preferential subscription rights; For Against Abstain Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Votes % Votes % Votes % 23. Ratification of the co-optation of Mr Alain 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 - Chevallier as member of the Board of Director; 167 Approval of the agreements and commitments referred 30 136 22 477 24. to in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial 979 100.00% 0 0.00% 189 - Code; 25. Power to carry out the legal formalities. 52 614 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 - 167

About Carvolix

Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, world's leading causes of mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini-robots that make complex procedures doble by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves..

