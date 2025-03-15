Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing neurorestorative therapeutics, today announced that it has granted 545,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to employees and consultants of the company, including 100,000 to the company's officers and 15,000 to consultants providing investor relations services. The Options are exercisable at a price of $2.74 per share. 15,000 of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years and vest equally every three months over a one-year period and 530,000 of the Options are exercisable for a period of ten years and vest equally every six months over a two-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the company's stock option plan.

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to promote nervous system repair in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The company is testing the clinical efficacy of its lead molecule, NVG-291, in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in spinal cord injury and has initiated preclinical evaluation of a new development candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the company.

