Monster Beverage Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

CORONA, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today announced that it has received notice that TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC") commenced an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, which represents approximately 0.2% of the Company's outstanding common stock, at a price of $52.95 per share in cash. TRC's offer price of $52.95 is approximately 5.1% less than the closing price of $55.77 of the Company's common stock on March 10, 2025, the last trading day before the date of the offer.

The Company does not endorse TRC's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that its stockholders reject the offer and do not tender their shares. TRC's mini-tender offer is at a price below the current market price for the Company's common stock and is subject to numerous conditions. The Company is not associated in any way with TRC or its mini-tender offer and related documentation.

Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares. Consequently, they can avoid many of the disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules intended for the protection of stockholders, which would apply to offers for more than 5% of a company's shares.

The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, stating that mini-tender offers "have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard" and that investors "may end up selling their securities at below-market prices." The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tender offers is available at https://www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitend.

Stockholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to TRC's mini-tender offer, including monitoring for any amendment by TRC of its offer.

The Company encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

The Company requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC's mini-tender offer related to shares of the Company's common stock.

