WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the recalls of 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese as well as Jinga Glass Noodles with Vegetables citing the possible presence of undeclared eggs, a known allergen.San Antonio, Texas-based C.H. Guenther & Son LLC's recalled Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese also contain meat ingredients. Maspeth New York-based HAR Maspeth Corp.'s recall involves its 8 ounce and 12 ounce packages of 'JINGA GLASS NOODLES W/ VEGETABLES (Japche)'.C.H. Guenther's impacted 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese comes with UPC Code of 99482499709 and Best-By Date of 11/29/25. The purchase dates were between 2/6/2025 and 3/11/2025.The recalled Small Bites were sold at Whole Foods Market Stores in the frozen food aisle across the United States in 8.5 oz cartons.The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite. The issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted.Further, HAR Maspeth's recalled 'JINGA GLASS NOODLE W VEGETABLES (Japche)' comes in 8-ounce and 12-ounce clear plastic packaging with Best By dates of March 13, 2025, through March 18, 2025. The product UPC codes are 265405006495, 267405004495, 266405008496, and 268405005499. They were distributed to H Mart stores in multiple states.The recall was initiated after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, during a retail inspection, notified the presence of eggs in these packages. These products did not declare an egg ingredient on the label.People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these impacted products.However, both C.H. Guenther and HAR Maspeth have not received reports of any illnesses or allergic reactions involving their respective products so far.Customers who have purchased '365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese' as well as Jinga Glass Noodles with Vegetables are urged to contact the place of purchase for a full refund.In similar recalls, ZB Importing LLC in February recalled Ulker Brand snack products due to undeclared wheat, egg, and/or milk.Louisville, Kentucky -based Custom Food Solutions in mid-January called back around 105,164 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE frozen drunken chicken product sold in Indiana, citing misbranding and undeclared egg and sesame, known allergens.