LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) reported fiscal 2024 IFRS loss after tax of 1.08 billion pounds compared to profit of 84 million pounds, prior year. The Group noted that the loss was primarily due to adverse economic variances as well as non-operating expenses, including planned investment. IFRS adjusted operating profit increased 31% to 825 million pounds.The Group is now targeting approximately 1.1 billion pounds of IFRS adjusted operating profit in 2026, increased from a previous target of 900 million pounds.The Board recommended a 2.6% increase in the final 2024 dividend to 27.35 pence per share.