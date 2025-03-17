UBS has significantly revised its gold price projection upward, predicting an increase to $3,200 per ounce within the next twelve months. This optimistic outlook stems from anticipated escalation in global trade conflicts, particularly referencing new trade barriers scheduled for April 2nd that could accelerate investment flows into safe-haven assets like gold. As a leading wealth manager, UBS stands to benefit substantially from increased trading activities and asset inflows in the precious metals sector. The bank's shares responded positively to these developments, with analysts identifying further upside potential. Meanwhile, UBS continues to navigate the final stages of its Credit Suisse integration while maintaining a robust capital position with a CET1 capital ratio of 14.3%. The bank has proposed a cash dividend of $0.90 per share for fiscal year 2024, following a reported net profit of $5.085 billion attributable to shareholders.

Executive Compensation Signals Confidence

CEO Sergio Ermotti is set to receive a compensation package of approximately 15 million Swiss francs for 2024, representing a modest increase from his 2023 compensation of 14.4 million Swiss francs, which covered only nine months after he rejoined to oversee the Credit Suisse integration. The bank's overall bonus pool has grown to $4.7 billion, up from $4.5 billion the previous year. Financial experts interpret these compensation developments as indications of the bank's confidence despite challenging economic conditions, with investors closely monitoring these signals for insights into expected business performance.

