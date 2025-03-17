Rockwell Automation and Partner Ecosystem will Showcase the Future of Industrial Operations at Hannover Messe

Nine stands in five halls - including two dedicated to innovative smart manufacturing technologies - will highlight practical solutions to manufacturing's biggest challenges

HANNOVER, Germany, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it will be present in five different halls, across nine unique locations at Hannover Messe, 31 March to 4 April.

This multi-location approach includes stands for both OTTO® by Rockwell Automation (Hall 7, D28), which offers advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMR), the next frontier in industrial automation and transformation, and CUBIC (Hall 11, B28), a Rockwell Automation company founded upon a unique idea of a modular enclosure system for the construction of electrical switchboards.

OTTO will showcase its OTTO 100 AMR, which delivers the agility and flexibility required to address the most demanding real-world smart manufacturing needs. Ulrich Arlt, business manager at OTTO, will also be presenting a session entitled 'Boosting manufacturing productivity with autonomous mobile robots' on 31 March, at 14:45.

CUBIC will demonstrate the CUBIC Modular System, that offers maximum versatility, free choice of components and easy assembly, along with its powerful Galaxy configuration and design software. Complementing these will be the new Allen-Bradley® EtherNet/IP in-cabinet, a technology that provides power and communications to components, reducing installation time, wiring, and hardware costs for panel builders. The CUBIC stand will also offer an interactive experience highlighting Rockwell Automation's overall portfolio and capabilities, demonstrating its extensive value to the manufacturing value chain.

In addition to these two dedicated stands, Rockwell will also be present with:

Microsoft (Hall 17, G06)

Accenture (Hall 17, E32)

EPLAN/Rittal (Hall 11, E06)

AWS (Hall 15, D76),

ODVA (Hall 9, F67)

Profibus (Hall 9, D68)

OPC UA (Hall 9, F30)

"Our technology and our partnerships embody a shared vision of building and delivering the best solutions to drive digital transformation in industry and enable intelligent factories," said Christian Reuter, regional vice president for market access, EMEA, at Rockwell Automation. "We truly have a best-in class offering to solve manufacturing's biggest challenges: optimizing production, building resiliency, empowering people and driving sustainability."

Visitors interested in exploring the wide-ranging benefits of Rockwell Automation's technologies and those of its extensive PartnerNetwork ecosystem can get a free ticket to the Hannover Messe, here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

