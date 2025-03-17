Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors an updated, unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share. Management has estimated the NAV of the Company at C$0.067 per share for February 28, 2025 (Table 1). At the end of February, the Company's price per share was C$0.035.

Table 1: Olive NAV Breakdown

Name Ticker Value Value per Share ($) Black Sheep Income Corp. Private $1,262,430 0.012 Omai Gold Mines Corp.(1) OMG.v $876,050 0.008 Guided Therapeutics Inc. Private $453,801 0.004 Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. Inc. ASCU $306,240 0.003 Aurion Resources Ltd AU.v $260,850 0.002 Working Capital(2) and Liquid Investments(3)

$1,367,486 0.013 Other Public Equity Investments

$1,925,465 0.018 Other Private Equity Investments

$518,989 0.005 Other Merchant Banking Investments

$167,051 0.002 Total

$7,138,361 0.067

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer. Working Capital is calculated as cash, adjusted for management's estimate for known liabilities and is subject to change with future estimates or financial reports. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "Commodity prices continued their yearly advance this month, and the US dollar index declined. Gold rose to fresh all-time highs, other metals broadly advanced, while oil declined. As for the equities, their performance was correlated to the commodities, except for gold equities which significantly outperformed the commodity. The seasonal period between January and May is typically strong for the commodity complex. At Olive, we remain well deployed into both the larger and the junior resource space, and have continued to reallocate capital into fewer, higher conviction names."

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman stated: "Olive's NAVPS, was flat in February, reflecting the late-month pullback in resource equities. The portfolio remains positioned to benefit from the recent rally in gold equities, driven by the gold price which recently went above US$3,000/oz for the first time. While our portfolio maintains meaningful gold exposure, our diversified approach has us well positioned for both the continued rally in other commodities."

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or "net asset value per share" which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

