Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Provides 2025 Exploration and Operational Update

KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a key update on the Company's upcoming activities at our flagship Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji. Over the past several months, the Company has made significant strides in identifying a highly prospective, fully preserved and vertically intact epithermal gold system across the Aurum Epithermal Field. Field and geochemical data suggest geological similarities to certain Pacific Rim deposits, including the Martha Mine in New Zealand, underscoring our confidence in the Project's district-scale potential.

9,000-METER DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAM

Initial Focus - Namalau Trend: Drilling, expected to commence in April 2025, will initially focus on eight high-priority upwelling zones along the Namalau Trend.

Advancing Other Targets: As new information emerges from concurrent trenching and geological work, the campaign will expand to test additional epithermal upwelling zones in the Loma and Buca Trends.

Qiriyaga Complex Drilling: We are also planning further drilling at the Qiriyaga Complex, targeting high-grade diatreme and surge deposits that have emerged as priority zones.

Fully Preserved, Untested System: Our geological modeling suggests that Vatu Aurum hosts a vertically intact epithermal system-largely untested by drilling-offering an exceptional discovery opportunity.

UNLOCKING DISTRICT-SCALE POTENTIAL

Preliminary data from the Namalau Trend, as well as the Loma and Buca corridors, reveal epithermal indicators such as elevated selenium, arsenic, mercury, and antimony, strengthen the case for a vertically intact gold system at Vatu Aurum. While references to other deposits (e.g., Martha Mine, Vatukoula, Lihir) are for geological comparison only, their similarities help guide our exploration model and highlight the scale we believe is possible. Any comparisons to other mines are purely for geological context and should not be interpreted as indicative of our project's potential size, grade, or economic viability.

"From the preserved surface sinters in the Namalau Trend to the newly revealed upwelling zones in the Loma and Buca corridors, this 9,000-meter drill campaign marks a pivotal step in realizing the full potential of the Vatu Aurum Project. We look forward to sharing each milestone and discovery as we build towards what we believe could be a game-changing, district-scale gold deposit."-Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO

NEW WEBSITE & CORPORATE INVESTOR PRESENTATION

As part of the Company's continuing efforts to provide transparent and timely updates, the Company has launched a redesigned website at www.kalogoldcorp.com , featuring:

Updated Technical Content: Detailed project information, geological models, and insights into our exploration approach.

Refreshed Investor Presentation: Showcasing our current drill targets, exploration milestones, and the upside potential across the Aurum Epithermal Field.

Kalo Gold invites all shareholders and potential investors to explore these resources and learn more about the scope and scale of the Company's emerging story.

MARKET LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market liquidity services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). Velocity Trade will manage trading of the Company's shares from time to time for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The funding and securities required for these services undertaken will be provided by Velocity Trade.

In consideration of the market liquidity services, Kalo has agreed to pay Velocity Trade a monthly fee equal to $6,000 per month, and after a period of sixty days, either party may terminate the contract by providing the other with 30 days prior written notice of termination.

Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is registered for trading in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX, and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).? Additionally, the firm and its affiliate companies are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), among others.

Velocity Trade and Kalo are not related parties and have no other agreements other than the market liquidity agreement, which is the subject of this news release. The engagement of Velocity Trade to provide market liquidity services to Kalo is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Kalo Gold is dedicated to unlocking value through aggressive yet responsible exploration, strategic market initiatives, and transparent communication. Our insider ownership remains strong, and our technical team's track record in epithermal exploration positions us well to pursue a transformational discovery for all stakeholders. The Company intends to proceed with the 9,000-meter drill program subject to securing adequate financing and all necessary regulatory approvals. There can beno assurance that the required funds will be obtained, and the program may be modified, delayed, or postponed depending on market conditions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Company and the entire exploration team wishes to thank investors and shareholders for ongoing support and confidence. Kalo Gold encourages shareholders to visit the new website for further details on drill plans, geological models, and the updated corporate presentation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com .

Qualified Person

All the technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Andrew Randell, P. Geo, principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed having conducted two site visits, directly supervised the exploration program, completed review of field data collection protocols, including sampling procedures, analytical methods, and quality assurance/quality control protocols, where applicable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, and exploration priorities at the time of this release. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to:

The Company's planned multi-phase exploration and drilling program, including the targeting of structurally controlled gold zones at Aurum Prime, Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, and the Qiriyaga Complex.

Interpretations of geological features, mineralization continuity, and deposit potential, based on geophysical surveys, surface sampling, and historical drill data, which are subject to change as additional drilling and verification work is conducted.

The potential for district-scale gold mineralization, subject to further exploration, drilling, and independent verification.

All exploration results, including geochemical data and historical intercepts, are preliminary in nature and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate. Further exploration, including drilling, is required to confirm the continuity, grade, and extent of mineralization at the Vatu Aurum Project.

The Company's ability to secure financing, regulatory approvals, and exploration partnerships to advance the project.

Exploration Risks & Uncertainties

Forward-looking statements are subject to geological, financial, and regulatory risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Exploration risk: There is no guarantee that current exploration activities will result in an economically viable mineral resource.

To date, no mineral resources or reserves have been delineated on the Vatu Aurum Project, and further drilling is required to determine whether any economic deposits exist.

No economic studies (PEA, Pre-Feasibility, or Feasibility) have been undertaken at this time, and the economic viability of any potential mineralization remains untested.

Drilling uncertainty: Trench and soil sampling results are not necessarily indicative of subsurface mineralization, and drilling is required to confirm continuity, grade, and extent.

Permit and regulatory risks: Exploration activities are subject to government approvals, environmental regulations, and permitting requirements.

Funding constraints: The Company's ability to execute exploration programs depends on market conditions and financing availability.

Commodity price volatility: Gold price fluctuations may impact the economic feasibility of any future discoveries.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Kalo Gold Corp.'s business, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management.

The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially due to numerous known and unknown risks and factors that are beyond the control of the Company.

Kalo Gold Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to Kalo Gold Corp.'s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire