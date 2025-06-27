Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Announces Strategic Investment From Crescat Capital LLC

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crescat Capital LLC has subscribed for 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Investment"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance. The Investment is subject to TSXV approval.

In connection with the Investment, Kalo Gold and Crescat Capital have agreed to extend the Strategic Shareholder Agreement and Grant of Participation Right originally entered into in January 2023. These agreements formalize an ongoing strategic relationship, under which Crescat may engage with Kalo's management and technical teams and provide input through its Geologic and Technical Advisor, Dr. Quinton Hennigh. Dr. Hennigh is a globally respected exploration geologist with a track record of major gold discoveries, and his continued involvement will support the refinement of Kalo's exploration and development strategy at the Vatu Aurum Project. The agreements also grant Crescat the right to participate in future financings to maintain its pro rata ownership. Kalo will continue to manage all interactions in compliance with applicable securities laws and corporate governance protocols.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund:

Up to 9,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji, including drill testing of epithermal upwelling zones within the Aurum Epithermal Field such as the Dua, Rua, Tolu and Va Targets on the Namalau Trend), and high-grade diatreme and surge deposits within the Qiriyaga Complex;

Continued geological mapping, trenching, and drilling along the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends;

Surface exploration - including soil sampling, trenching, and geological mapping - at Coqeloa and Wainikoro;

General working capital and marketing initiatives.

About Crescat Capital LLC

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry-leading absolute, and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks, and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat is taking activist stakes in the precious metals exploration industry today as one of its key macro themes. Crescat's Geologic & Technical team is advised by Dr. Quinton Hennigh. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience with major gold mining firms, Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, and Kirkland Lake/Fosterville. In the last five years, Dr. Hennigh was instrumental in several material discoveries, including Goliath / Surebet, Newfound / Queensway, SCM / Isidorito, Eloro / Iska Iska, Snowline / Valley, Sitka / RC Gold Project, and Tectonic / Flat.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focused on epithermal gold deposits on the Company's Vatu Aurum Project, located on Vanua Levu (North Island). Kalo holds 100% of two Special Prospecting Licenses covering 367 km², encompassing a regional back-arc basin with volcanic calderas. Historical and ongoing exploration has identified numerous priority epithermal gold targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com .

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

