Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Advances 2026 Target Development at Vatu Aurum; Lidar and Orthophotography Completed; Airborne Geophysics Planned for February

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) (the "Company" or "Kalo") is pleased to report that it has commenced 2026 field operations in Fiji, advancing exploration activities across its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project. The current program integrates geophysical datasets with systematic core relogging, field mapping, and soil geochemistry to refine, rank, and sequence priority drill targets across the project. This approach is intended to prioritize targets based on coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical indicators (Figure 1).

Key Highlights

Multi-Platform Geophysical Integration: LiDAR and orthophotography surveys are complete; airborne magnetics and radiometrics are planned for February to provide a regional-scale geophysical framework across the 367 km² project area.

Systematic Core Relogging and Multi-Element Vectoring: Historical drill core from Aurum Prime and Wainikoro is being relogged using modern alteration and structural protocols, and new multi-element geochemistry is being collected to support geochemical and alteration vectoring within target areas.

Expanded Soil Geochemistry at Wainikoro: Additional sampling is refining gold-arsenic anomalies interpreted to follow graben-related structural corridors, advancing Wainikoro from a regional geochemical signature toward defined targets for follow-up, subject to ongoing technical evaluation.

Data Integration and Target Ranking in Progress: Results from core relogging, airborne geophysics, field mapping, and soil programs are being interpreted to rank targets across Aurum Prime (Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, Drudrusavu, Qiriyaga Complex) and Wainikoro based on coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical indicators.

Drilling Decision Gate: Target sequencing, locations, and technical rationale for next-phase drilling will be finalized following receipt and interpretation of the February airborne survey and ongoing field data integration.

"The result from our 2025 drilling and exploration program results confirmed the prospective epithermal gold potential across multiple target areas, and this systematic integration allows us to build on that work with improved geological, geochemical, and geophysical context. We are applying a disciplined, data-driven approach to target ranking and drill sequencing. Integrating LiDAR, planned airborne magnetics and radiometrics, core relogging, mapping, and expanded geochemistry will support a technically robust framework for selecting and sequencing priority drill targets." - Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO

2026 Work Program

The current program comprises:

Historical Core Relogging and Multi-Element Data Collection

Relogging of historical drill core is ongoing and focused on:

Refining identification of alteration styles, veining events, breccia development, and structural relationships.

Collecting modern multi-element geochemical data from selected intervals to assist with geochemical vectoring within known mineralized systems.

These data will be integrated into the project-wide geological and geochemical model to improve comparability across targets and support drill prioritization.

Aurum Prime Mapping and Prospecting

Mapping and prospecting at Aurum Prime are focused on understanding how known surface gold occurrences relate to structural corridors and potential mineralized systems at depth or along strike.

The current program evaluates whether mineralization observed across Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, Drudrusavu, and Qiriyaga Complex reflects similar geological processes, or represents distinct target styles requiring different drill strategies.

Wainikoro Soil Geochemistry

At Wainikoro, additional soil sampling is being completed to refine the geometry and continuity of previously identified gold-arsenic anomalies. This program aims to advance Wainikoro from a regional geochemical anomaly toward defined targets for follow-up, subject to ongoing technical evaluation.

Wainikoro represents a greenfield target within the project area where initial reconnaissance identified multi-element anomalies that are interpreted to be associated with prospective structural corridors; systematic soil sampling aims to define coherent trends suitable for first-pass drilling.

Target Integration and Drill Planning

Results from core relogging, airborne geophysics, systematic mapping, and expanded soil geochemistry are being integrated to:

Identify coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies to support definition and prioritization of drill targets with improved structural and alteration context.

Rank targets across Aurum Prime (Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, Drudrusavu, Qiriyaga Complex) and Wainikoro based on multi-element vectoring, magnetic structural controls, and surface mineralization continuity.

Finalize drill target locations, sequencing, and technical rationale to support technically robust testing of prioritized targets.

The Company expects to complete this integration phase following receipt and interpretation of the February airborne geophysical survey.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023 - 2025) and direct supervision of the exploration program.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on epithermal gold systems at its 100%-owned, 367 km² Vatu Aurum Project on Vanua Levu, Fiji. The project covers a regional back-arc basin with multiple volcanic calderas and numerous priority epithermal gold targets at various stages of evaluation. Ongoing work is focused on systematic target development and drill planning across multiple mineralized trends.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com .

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Figure 1: Planned coverage of the district-scale airborne magnetic, radiometric and LiDAR survey, illustrating coverage of the Aurum Prime, Wainikoro and Coqeloa areas, and extending across most of Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464.

