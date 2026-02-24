Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Enhances Drill Targeting at Vatu Aurum With Rapid detectORE Gold Screening

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) (the "Company" or "Kalo") is pleased to announce the adoption of the detectORE gold screening system, a field-based geochemical technology developed by Portable PPB Pty Ltd, that is now in routine use at the Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji.

Highlights:

detectORE is now in routine use at Vatu Aurum to provide rapid on-site gold screening of rock, trench, core and soil samples (reported as detectORE Units, "dU").

In an internal 2025 validation study of 824 Vatu Aurum samples, detectORE dU results showed strong linear correlation to certified Fire Assay gold results (Pearson correlation coefficient (R) of 0.98 for total drill core samples; R=0.96 for trench samples).

All detectORE screening data is tracked and QA/QC managed through Portable PPB's pLIMS system, including pXRF calibration verification, reference materials, blanks and duplicates, with batch review and reprocessing where required.

Certified Fire Assay results remain the basis for reportable drill results under NationaI Instrument (NI) 43-101; detectORE screening data may be disclosed as preliminary/supplementary information where clearly identified.

"detectORE has materially improved our on-site workflow due to its linear correlation to certified Fire Assay gold results," stated Terry Tucker, P.Geo., CEO of Kalo Gold. "It allows our team to screen samples on site in real time and prioritize follow-up while certified laboratory assays are pending. The strong correlation we've observed in our internal validation work supports its use as a screening tool, while certified Fire Assay remains the basis for all reportable drill disclosure."

Smarter Exploration with Rapid Gold Data

By deploying detectORE in the field, Kalo can now update geological interpretations more rapidly, allowing for more dynamic and informed drill planning. This is particularly critical at Vatu Aurum, where diatreme-hosted and structurally controlled epithermal gold systems require rapid targeting adjustments. While detectORE is a semi-quantitative screening tool and not a substitute for laboratory assays, it provides the team with useful, rapid geochemical insight.

Technical Notes on detectORE Gold Screening Results

In addition to certified Fire Assay results, this release references gold (Au) values reported in detectORE Units (dU) generated using the detectORE field-based gold analysis system. The Company uses detectORE to provide rapid on-site screening at the Vatu Aurum Project, enabling timely exploration decisions and target vectoring. A dU is a project-specific screening unit representing the leached and collected Au signal measured by the detectORE field procedure. dU values are reported on a ppb-equivalent scale and reflect a semi-quantitative screening estimate; they are not a direct measure of total gold content. Gold values reported in dU are used for vectoring, prioritization, and target refinement. The method uses the proprietary GLIX-20 reagent system to leach gold from fine-grained (pulverized or sieved) exploration samples, with handling, storage, and disposal conducted in accordance with the applicable Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and required PPE. The leached gold is adsorbed onto a proprietary collector device and measured using a calibrated portable X-ray fluorescence analyzer (pXRF) (Evident Vanta, Model V2MR).

Kalo Gold analyzed 824 samples (751 drill core and 73 trench), selected to cover a range of mineralization styles, gold values, and sample conditions encountered at Vatu Aurum to compare dU results against certified Fire Assay. Results showed strong linear correlation (R = Pearson correlation coefficient):

Total Drill Core (751 samples): R = 0.98

Total Trench Samples (73 samples): R = 0.96

Oxidized Samples (364 samples): R = 0.98

Fresh Samples (Unoxidized - 348 samples): R = 0.94

Analysis was performed on pulverized sample splits submitted to Australian Laboratory Services Pty Ltd. ("ALS"), a facility accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 for certified Fire Assay techniques, enabling direct comparison of dU results to certified Fire Assay values across a range of gold values and sample conditions (0 to >100 g/t Au). Individual samples may show variance due to gold grain size, mineralogy, sulphide content, or oxidation state. Soil dU results have not been directly validated against certified Fire Assay due to shipment/quarantine constraints; interpretation is corroborated by comparisons established from drill core and trench datasets.

Kalo Gold manages its on-site gold screening through a rigorous pLIMS (Portable Laboratory Information Management System) to ensure data integrity:

Automated Tracking: The system monitors sample mass, moisture content, and pXRF calibration in real time.

Verification Tools: Workflows include the use of certified reference materials, blanks, duplicates, and Calibration Collector Devices (CCDs).

Accountability: All results are reviewed by batch; any failure triggers an immediate investigation and sample reprocessing.

dU results are not equivalent to certified Fire Assay results and are not used to estimate Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. The detectORE process may not liberate or capture the total gold content present in the sample ahead of the pXRF reading.

Certified Fire Assay results are used for all reportable drill results disclosed under NI 43-101. Where certified Fire Assay results are available for the same sample/interval, the laboratory result is used for reporting. detectORE screening data may be disclosed as preliminary or supplementary information; such results for recently completed drill holes are identified as "certified Fire Assay results pending" and will be updated when laboratory results are received. When both datasets are presented together, they are clearly differentiated by the 'dU' unit designation.

Qualified Person

The technical information relating to the detectORE 2025 validation and screening program disclosed herein was prepared by Lauren Reid, B.Sc. (Hons) Geology, and has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., Technical Director, a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Randell has verified the disclosed information through multiple site visits (2023-2025) and review of field procedures and underlying datasets.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on epithermal gold systems at its 100%-owned, 367 km² Vatu Aurum Project on Vanua Levu, Fiji. The project covers a regional back-arc basin with multiple volcanic calderas and numerous priority epithermal gold targets at various stages of evaluation. Ongoing work is focused on systematic target development and drill planning across multiple mineralized trends.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") relating to, among other things, the Company's exploration activities and plans, the implementation and continued use of the detectORE field-based gold screening system, the timing of laboratory assay results, the interpretation of screening results and other technical information, and potential follow-up work programs. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "potential", "may", "could", "might", "believe" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation: exploration and technical risks (including that preliminary field screening results may not be confirmed by laboratory assays and that interpretations may change as additional data become available), sampling and analytical risks, equipment and operational performance, contractor performance, weather and access constraints, permitting and regulatory requirements, availability of personnel and services, general market and economic conditions, and the availability of funding on acceptable terms. This list is not exhaustive and many factors are beyond the Company's control.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information on risks and uncertainties is set out under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosure filings on SEDAR+.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-enhances-drill-targeting-at-vatu-aurum-with-rapid-detectoretm-gold-scre-1140270