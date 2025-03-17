United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation to Present at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," or the "Company"), (NYSE AMERICAN:UAMY), announces today that Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO, and Jonathan Miller, VP, Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 19-20, 2025.

Event: Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Time: Wednesday, March 19, 2025 10:45 am ET

Location: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jhr2fUApRqijSEediwVXbA#/registration

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit? www.sidoti.com/events . Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC ,? Sidoti & Company, LLC ?( www.sidoti.com ) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees.? The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. ?Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America.? This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the?Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma," and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 540308

Dallas, TX 75354

Jonathan Miller, Vice President - IR

E-Mail:? Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire