Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (FSE: 0NB) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of access and drill pads has begun on the La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company will construct 1.5 kilometres of excavated access and four drill pads in preparation for diamond drilling. The drill pads will allow for drill testing of two priority geophysical targets as determined by the Company's exploration team.

First Class Diamond Drilling Inc. has been contracted to construct the new access and pads, and to undertake diamond drilling on the La Corne South project, (see Figures 1, 2, 3). First Class Drilling successfully completed the first three drill holes on the project in 2024, and QMET is delighted to have them continue with the 2025 drilling.

Diamond drilling of TDEM and magnetic anomalies in 2024 was successful at intercepting significant massive and disseminated sulphides containing copper, silver, zinc, and gold (see previous releases of January 20, 2025, and September 9, 2024). This next phase of drilling on the La Corne South is designed to test similar geophysical anomalies approximately two kilometres south of the 2024 drilling. A permit amendment has been approved to allow access to these new target areas. Drilling is scheduled to commence next week.





ABOUT Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP.

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a QMET company director. The Company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals as well as Natural Hydrogen. Projects include the La Corne South VMS Project, McKenzie East Gold property, as well as the newly acquired Matane Hydrogen property in a strategic collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials.

