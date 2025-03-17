Orbia Netafim and Virridy Partner to Launch Carbon Credit Program in Turkey

The program includes over 1,000 hectares, helping scale sustainable agriculture while providing additional income for farmers by reducing their carbon footprint by at least 3.5 tons of CO2e per hectare per year

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia Advance Corporation's S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Precision Agriculture business Netafim, the global leader in precision irrigation technology, announced today a new carbon credit program in Turkey in partnership with Virridy, a pioneer in environmental technology and a leader in water-focused carbon credit generation. The program will begin with more than 1,000 hectares of farmland in Turkey, focusing on alfalfa, corn and sugar beet crops, and has already been shown to reduce at least 3.5 CO2e tons per hectare per year.

The program incentivizes farmers to adopt sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices, such as precision irrigation along with digital farming and automation solutions, that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance carbon sequestration. This method of utilizing carbon finance to deliver proven water and environmental benefits is a mechanism that is likely viable in other global irrigated regions as well.

This partnership builds on the success of Orbia Netafim's existing carbon credit programs, including the first-ever for drip-irrigated rice that was launched in 2022-which decreased methane emissions to nearly zero while significantly conserving water, energy and fertilizers. With this partnership, Orbia Netafim is expanding its carbon programs by implementing precision irrigation on alfalfa, sugar beet and corn farms in Turkey. The carbon credits generated through precision irrigation adoption will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve water efficiency and increase crop productivity.

"Following Orbia Netafim's leadership in the carbon space in recent years, we are thrilled to take the next step with this new carbon credit initiative in Turkey and further explore additional countries where this concept may create a meaningful impact," said Max Moldavsky, Director of Innovation and Climate Solutions at Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim). "The partnership with Virridy reinforces our commitment towards advancing sustainable agriculture globally. Carbon credit programs benefit farmers directly through improved water efficiency, reduced input costs and an additional revenue stream. By purchasing and trading carbon credits, businesses can also offset their emissions while gaining a crucial financial buffer in an increasingly volatile market."

Virridy's expertise in water-focused carbon finance, combined with Orbia Netafim's leadership in precision irrigation, ensures a powerful partnership for scaling sustainable agriculture. Virridy will lead carbon credit generation efforts by leveraging its Digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (DMRV) capabilities to quantify water and climate benefit with a scalable and sustainable finance model for partners. Orbia Netafim's agronomic expertise and proven precision irrigation technology will enable farmers to maximize yields while minimizing environmental impact. The program in Turkey builds on Orbia Netafim's past success, where farmers achieved at least a 25% increase in yield, along with improved water efficiency and decreased fertilizer use.

"Orbia Netafim's leadership in precision irrigation has already delivered significant environmental and economic benefits," said Evan Thomas, CEO at Virridy. "We are excited to create a new pathway for farmers to improve water efficiency, reduce emissions and generate additional revenue utilizing carbon credits. This collaboration allows us to bridge agriculture and carbon finance to make sustainable practices more accessible and financially viable for farmers around the world."

This year marks the first phase for the program, with plans to scale significantly within Turkey in the near future and with strong potential to grow into additional countries.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

Orbia's Precision Agriculture business Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions that address food, water and land scarcity for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Orbia Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, by specializing in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, Orbia Netafim delivers irrigation and greenhouse projects as well as landscape and mining irrigation solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Orbia Netafim is also leading the way in digital farming, irrigation and fertigation through integrating real-time monitoring, analysis and automated control into one state-of-the-art system. With 33 subsidiaries, 19 manufacturing plants, 2 recycling plants and 4,500 employees worldwide, Orbia Netafim delivers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers, allowing smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers and investors in over 100 countries to grow more with less. To learn more, visit: netafim.com

About Virridy

Virridy specializes in water-focused carbon credit generation, leveraging digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (DMRV) technologies to quantify water and climate benefits. With expertise in carbon finance and water resiliency projects, Virridy drives investments in sustainable water management across the globe. Learn more at virridy.com.

Media Contacts

Adi Ishay

Communications Manager

Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

adi.ishay@netafim.orbia.com

Mushkie Meyer

PR Manager

Headline Media

mushkie@headline.media

US:+1 914 336 4035

UK:+44 203 769 4034

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbia-netafim-and-virridy-partner-to-launch-carbon-credit-program-in-turkey-302402938.html