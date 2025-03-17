Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Laboratories Retains Stockhouse for International Awareness Campaign

Venerable, Popular Destination to Introduce Hypha Labs to Canadian and U.S. Investors

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Canada-based financial media giant Stockhouse for market awareness.

With over 1 million unique visitors a month, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Its members are smart, affluent investors actively researching stock and looking for new opportunities. Stockhouse.com is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion and share knowledge and information with each other.

"We believe Hypha Labs has an incomparable story to tell with the first in-home and commercial functional mushroom ingredient device preparing to launch," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "And we firmly believe that Stockhouse, with decades of service to investors and a highly professional approach to bringing our story to its readers, is the perfect addition at this point in our trajectory."

"It's time to let Stockhouse tell their community about what Hypha Labs is doing to enable a vast population of consumers to enjoy the magic of the mushroom," added Douglass. "We strongly encourage all our existing followers to tune-in to view the stream of content coming from Stockhouse at the link below.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise. Hypha Labs has contracted to pay Stockhouse $30,000 for six months of market awareness services.

