Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs and Tryptomics Launch Phase II of Strategic Partnership, Pairing Patented Mushroom Accelerator with World-Class Internal Quality Control & Fungal Genomics

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of functional mushroom technologies, today announced the official launch of Phase II in its strategic partnership with Tryptomics, uniting Hypha's patented Mushroom Accelerator platform with Tryptomics On-Site Science Services & their contract R&D Metabolomics Pipeline to develop Hypha Labs proprietary varieties of bioreactor-optimized species and providing the gold-standard in quality assurance testing at Hypha Labs. The collaboration accelerates R&D cycles and advances the future of at-home, pharmaceutical-grade mushroom wellness.

Phase I introduced a dual-track approach to validation and scalability:

Tryptomics On-Site: Hypha Labs has accelerated its in-house analytical testing capabilities by partnering with Tryptomics to implement their in-depth analytical testing methods to optimize the accelerator's production.

Third-Party Verification Role: Tryptomics serves as an independent validation lab, confirming Hypha's internal results through Certificate of Analysis (COA) verification and reproducibility benchmarking.

Bioreactor Deployment & Duplication: Tryptomics has been equipped to deploy and operate duplicate Mushroom Accelerators in-house, mirroring Hypha Lab's systems for synchronized experimentation and protocol testing.

Genetics Collaboration: Through discussions and planning, Hypha Labs and Tryptomics is excited to announce the advancement of its mycology program through Tryptomics' next-generation sequencing analyses, TryptoMatics and marker assisted breeding, TryptoTyping.

The program also targets rapid, reproducible production of bioavailable Micro-Pearls in just eight days, providing faster iteration and scalability. With third-party COAs and internal quality control forthcoming, the first new strains are scheduled to launch in 2026 making the biochemistry of mycelium available to the wider population.

Phase II Highlights

Tryptomics On-Site provides state-of-the-art in-house production QC testing

TryptoMatics & TryptoTyping provides advanced genetics analysis and quality assurance

Third Party QC Analysis provides Hypha Labs with the ability to dig deeper

Mushroom Accelerator enables 8-day micro-ingredient production

Duplicate bioreactors deployed for synchronized R&D

First new bioreactor-optimized strains launching in 2026

"This strategic partnership aligns Hypha Labs' proprietary cultivation technology with Tryptomics' Metabolomics Pipeline to provide scalable and quality assured mushroom supplements to society," said Caleb King, Chief Science Officer and Cofounder of Tryptomics.

"Tryptomics brings the most diverse skillset under one roof and this sets us up to lead the next wave of biotech wellness," said Craig Ellins, Chief Science Officer, Hypha Labs. "Our Phase II partnership expands both speed and credibility-accelerating discovery while ensuring every result is independently validated."

Hypha Labs is currently conducting a Regulation A+ public offering, providing early investors with the opportunity to participate in the company's growth as it expands from consumer-focused devices to large-scale ingredient production.

For details on the Reg A+ campaign, visit: Invest.hyphalabs.com

About Tryptomics

Tryptomics is an early-stage biotechnology company advancing the science of natural products through cutting-edge testing services and proprietary technologies. We integrate advanced analytical chemistry with next-generation sequencing to accelerate discovery and enable Personalized Natural Medicine. Our platform delivers comprehensive chemical and genetic testing across medicinal plants, fungi, and other natural matrices, supporting the development of APIs, nutraceuticals, and novel therapeutic formulations. By combining rigorous science with scalable technology, Tryptomics empowers cultivators, researchers, and product developers to innovate with greater speed, safety, and reproducibility. Visit Us at Tryptomics.com

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

