Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs and Automated Technical Services Enter into Agreement to Scale its Mushroom Accelerator Technology for Commercial Nutraceutical Manufacturing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of functional mushroom technologies, announced today that it has entered an agreement with Automated Technical Services to design and build a commercial-scale Mushroom Accelerator. This scaled-up system will produce Hypha's proprietary mushroom-based ingredients for sale to nutraceutical manufacturers worldwide.

The Mushroom Accelerator is Hypha's breakthrough smart appliance that compresses the production of potent, functional mushroom compounds from months to just eight days. While the current countertop unit serves home and small-scale users, the new collaboration with ATS will enable Hypha to expand into large-scale ingredient production for the booming $33 billion global functional mushroom market-projected to reach $49 billion by 2028.

Under the agreement, ATS will work closely with Hypha's R&D team to adapt the proprietary processes developed in Hypha's laboratory units to a full-scale, commercial production environment. This will allow Hypha to supply its novel mushroom-derived compounds to nutraceutical brands, supplement manufacturers, and direct-selling companies seeking new "hero" ingredients to power their formulations.

Craig Ellins, Chief Scientific Officer of Hypha Labs, stated, "This agreement is a major step in taking our Mushroom Accelerator technology from the kitchen counter to industrial production. With ATS's engineering expertise, we'll be able to bring our unique formulations to market at a scale that meets the needs of leading nutraceutical companies."

Garren Holman, CEO of ATS, added, "Scaling from lab to commercial production requires precision engineering and an understanding of the unique challenges involved. We're excited to partner with Hypha Labs on this groundbreaking project and look forward to delivering a robust, scalable solution."

About Automated Technical Services (ATS)

ATS Develops and deploys tailored integrations between enterprise applications, cloud platforms, and legacy systems, using APIs, middleware, and automation tools to make otherwise incompatible systems work together.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

