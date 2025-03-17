WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) announced that results from the clinical trial evaluating Actimab-A in combination with the chemotherapy CLAG-M in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Leukemia. The publication highlights data including long-term survival outcomes from two-year follow-up and better outcomes in high-risk patients. 18.4 month median Overall Survival was observed in patients who received 1 or 2 lines of prior therapy. 52% of patients in the Actimab-A +CLAG-M trial had TP53 mutations, 56% had prior allogeneic stem cell transplant and 56% of patients had prior Venetoclax therapy.Sandesh Seth, Actinium's CEO, said, 'Over the course of 2025, we expect to generate additional clinical data further supporting Actimab-A's mutation agnostic, backbone therapy potential for radiation sensitive myeloid malignancies.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX