WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), Monday announced that the company has secured an order valued at $14 million to supply custom thermal imaging assemblies from a leading defense prime contractor.Additionally, the customer has authorized Kopin procurement of $5.3 million worth materials for an anticipated future order.In the pre-market hours, Kopin's stock is trading at $1.43, up 1.42 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX