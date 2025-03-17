The energy company says it is investing a mid-three-digit million euro amount into construction of the 600 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). From ESS News German energy company RWE is building a 600 MW/1. 2 GWh BESS on the site of the former Westfalen coal-fired power plant in Hamm, North Rhine-Westphalia. The utility on Friday said the plant would cost a "mid-three-digit million euro" figure. RWE had already installed a 140 MW/151 MWh battery at the site in February. The new, larger BESS will feature three battery fields across six hectares that will host more than 25,000 lithium ferro-phosphate ...

