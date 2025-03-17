Cintas Corporation Listed on Forbes' List of America's Best Large Employers

For the third consecutive year, the business services leader earned this recognition through outstanding feedback from employee-partners, consumers and industry peers.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been recognized by Forbes for the third straight year as one of America's Best Large Employers of 2025. The annual ranking showcases companies with exceptional feedback from current and former employees, as well as industry peers and consumers.

"We are proud to be once again recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers," said Todd Schneider, President & CEO of Cintas. "The positive feedback that we receive from our employee-partners, industry peers and customers is a testament to our unique culture and the trust it has earned us. We're committed to fostering a supportive work environment and continuing to exceed our customers' expectations."

Forbes and Statista identified America's Best Employers 2025 through an independent survey conducted with a substantial sample of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people in the United States.

Of the 2,000 public companies that qualified, only 300 made the final ranking. In total, over 6.5 million employer evaluations were taken into account. The final score is determined based on two types of evaluations:

Personal: Given by employees themselves.

Public: Given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry, with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

This marks Cintas' third consecutive year of being named a Best Large Employer by Forbes. Cintas was also named to the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2025 and FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies 2025.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Media Contact:

Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs | goretm@cintas.com, 513-972-4155

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cintas

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire