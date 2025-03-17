Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") refers to the ASX letter dated 12 March 2025 and responds to questions regarding a Cease Trade Order.

You can click the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/17-3-2025-bez-response-to-asx-aware-letter/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244846

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.