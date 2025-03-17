BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Croatia rose more than initially expected in February, but the rate of inflation slowed for the first time in five months, latest data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year, which a tad faster than the initial estimate of 3.6 percent released on March 3. Inflation eased for the first time since September as it slowed from 4.0 percent in January.Among the main CPI components, the biggest increases were in the restaurants and hotels as well as in the miscellaneous goods and services groups. Meanwhile, prices in the communication and clothing and footwear segments decreased.The CPI fell 0.1 percent from January after the initial estimate of a 0.2 percent decline was revised. In January, prices edged up 0.1 percent. Prices were lower on a monthly basis for the first time since January 2024.Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices eased to 4.8 percent from 5.0 percent in January. The February HICP inflation rate was revised from the initial estimate of 4.7 percent.The EU measure of inflation was unchanged from the previous month when it rose 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX