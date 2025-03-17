Fortress Biotech, Inc.: Partex and Fortress Biotech Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Asset Identification and Evaluation Using Proprietary AI Platform

FRANKFURT, Germany and MIAMI, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partex NV and Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) ("Fortress"), an innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at identifying and evaluating biopharmaceutical compounds using artificial intelligence (AI) for potential acquisition or licensing by Fortress.

Partex will deploy its proprietary AI-based drug discovery and development technology platform, which delivers diverse recommendations on alternative targets or indications and helps search and evaluate compounds across therapeutic areas.

"This strategic collaboration leverages the synergistic strengths of both organizations," said Dr. Frank Grams, Chief Commercial Officer, Partex. "Fortress' expertise in identifying promising biopharmaceutical assets and advancing them through clinical development to their full potential, coupled with Partex's advanced AI-driven platform, will enable a highly efficient and data-rich approach to identifying, evaluating, and potentially repositioning promising bio-pharmaceutical assets."

Partex's platform will provide comprehensive analyses, including target identification, indication expansion, and molecular profiling, ultimately accelerating the process of bringing innovative therapeutics faster to market.

Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, also added, "In addition to the advancement of our robust late-stage pipeline of compelling product candidates at Fortress along with our partner companies and subsidiaries, plus the launch of two recently approved medicines and a third with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date in the third quarter of this year, we are also focused on business development opportunities and expanding our portfolio. This collaboration with Partex will allow us to expeditiously identify and evaluate assets using their AI platform in conjunction with our already-established large network of Key Opinion Leaders in various therapeutic areas. The Fortress business model is focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue. We believe utilizing AI technology will allow us to scale more efficiently and cost effectively going forward."

The collaboration is expected to expedite and support the process of search and evaluation to in-license differentiated assets, with both companies committed to utilize AI to its fullest potential.

About Partex

Partex is a pioneering AI-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to revolutionizing drug discovery and development. By harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies, Partex aims to accelerate the identification, development, and commercialization of breakthrough therapies.The company's proprietary platform uses advanced techniques to identify new drug candidates, predict therapeutic applications, and accelerate the in & out-licensing process, helping to bring novel therapies to market faster. Partex aims to be the largest AI-powered Drug Assets Manager solving inefficiencies in the Life sciences Industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.partex.io/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/partexnv/

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress") is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 20 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Fortress' portfolio is being commercialized and developed for various therapeutic areas including oncology, dermatology, and rare diseases. Fortress' model is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise and network to further expand and advance the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Sentynl. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com .

