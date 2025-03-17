WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from March 10-14, 2025

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from March 10-14, 2025
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average point (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|03/13/2025
|FR0004036036
|8,300
|48.6524
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|03/14/2025
|FR0004036036
|730
|46.9500
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Issuer name
|Identification code
|Intermediary name
|Intermediary identification code
|Transaction date/time
|Financial instrument identification code
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Purchased amount
|Market identification code
|Transaction reference number
|Motive
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:06:06 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|432
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:06:07 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:11:25 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|34
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:13:17 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|23
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:16:41 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|21
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:16:59 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|54
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:17:00 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:17:10 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|23
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:17:13 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|272
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:18:55 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|22
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:18:57 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|49
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:19:04 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|38
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 10:28:53 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|5,000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 12:45:30 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:01 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|292
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:02 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|114
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|151
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:05 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:10 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|57
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:11 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|120
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:31:20 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 01:32:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.60
|EURO
|140
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 05:20:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.55
|EURO
|892
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/13/2024 05:21:37 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.55
|EURO
|408
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/14/2024 09:09:04 AM
|FR0004036036
|46.95
|EURO
|432
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/14/2024 09:09:06 AM
|FR0004036036
|46.95
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/14/2024 09:09:30 AM
|FR0004036036
|46.95
|EURO
|67
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/14/2024 09:09:53 AM
|FR0004036036
|46.95
|EURO
|81
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/14/2024 09:09:57 AM
|FR0004036036
|46.95
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
