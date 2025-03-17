DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 17 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 45,324 Highest price paid per share: 106.00p Lowest price paid per share: 106.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.0000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,687,219 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,687,219) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.0000p 45,324

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 812 106.00 08:49:55 00327688542TRLO1 XLON 920 106.00 11:14:57 00327770853TRLO1 XLON 4000 106.00 11:14:57 00327770849TRLO1 XLON 11633 106.00 11:14:57 00327770850TRLO1 XLON 1000 106.00 11:14:57 00327770851TRLO1 XLON 22 106.00 11:14:57 00327770852TRLO1 XLON 2245 106.00 11:14:58 00327770858TRLO1 XLON 733 106.00 11:14:59 00327770859TRLO1 XLON 807 106.00 11:28:33 00327771240TRLO1 XLON 9 106.00 11:28:33 00327771241TRLO1 XLON 884 106.00 11:37:03 00327771452TRLO1 XLON 200 106.00 15:36:04 00327781215TRLO1 XLON 279 106.00 15:36:04 00327781216TRLO1 XLON 462 106.00 15:36:04 00327781217TRLO1 XLON 2300 106.00 15:36:04 00327781218TRLO1 XLON 279 106.00 15:36:04 00327781219TRLO1 XLON 448 106.00 15:36:15 00327781230TRLO1 XLON 860 106.00 15:36:22 00327781236TRLO1 XLON 862 106.00 15:38:25 00327781317TRLO1 XLON 1465 106.00 15:38:31 00327781321TRLO1 XLON 456 106.00 15:38:32 00327781323TRLO1 XLON 86 106.00 15:38:32 00327781322TRLO1 XLON 203 106.00 15:40:27 00327781385TRLO1 XLON 862 106.00 15:42:29 00327781431TRLO1 XLON 863 106.00 15:44:30 00327781514TRLO1 XLON 860 106.00 15:46:30 00327781595TRLO1 XLON 222 106.00 15:46:33 00327781597TRLO1 XLON 700 106.00 15:46:34 00327781599TRLO1 XLON 290 106.00 15:46:34 00327781600TRLO1 XLON 630 106.00 15:54:33 00327782011TRLO1 XLON 877 106.00 15:55:02 00327782031TRLO1 XLON 3370 106.00 15:55:02 00327782029TRLO1 XLON 1953 106.00 15:55:02 00327782030TRLO1 XLON 435 106.00 15:55:03 00327782033TRLO1 XLON 935 106.00 15:55:06 00327782038TRLO1 XLON 1612 106.00 15:55:06 00327782037TRLO1 XLON 750 106.00 16:21:07 00327784109TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 379311 EQS News ID: 2101884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101884&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)