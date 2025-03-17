Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      45,324 
Highest price paid per share:         106.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.0000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,687,219 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,687,219) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.0000p                    45,324

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
812              106.00          08:49:55         00327688542TRLO1     XLON 
920              106.00          11:14:57         00327770853TRLO1     XLON 
4000              106.00          11:14:57         00327770849TRLO1     XLON 
11633             106.00          11:14:57         00327770850TRLO1     XLON 
1000              106.00          11:14:57         00327770851TRLO1     XLON 
22               106.00          11:14:57         00327770852TRLO1     XLON 
2245              106.00          11:14:58         00327770858TRLO1     XLON 
733              106.00          11:14:59         00327770859TRLO1     XLON 
807              106.00          11:28:33         00327771240TRLO1     XLON 
9               106.00          11:28:33         00327771241TRLO1     XLON 
884              106.00          11:37:03         00327771452TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.00          15:36:04         00327781215TRLO1     XLON 
279              106.00          15:36:04         00327781216TRLO1     XLON 
462              106.00          15:36:04         00327781217TRLO1     XLON 
2300              106.00          15:36:04         00327781218TRLO1     XLON 
279              106.00          15:36:04         00327781219TRLO1     XLON 
448              106.00          15:36:15         00327781230TRLO1     XLON 
860              106.00          15:36:22         00327781236TRLO1     XLON 
862              106.00          15:38:25         00327781317TRLO1     XLON 
1465              106.00          15:38:31         00327781321TRLO1     XLON 
456              106.00          15:38:32         00327781323TRLO1     XLON 
86               106.00          15:38:32         00327781322TRLO1     XLON 
203              106.00          15:40:27         00327781385TRLO1     XLON 
862              106.00          15:42:29         00327781431TRLO1     XLON 
863              106.00          15:44:30         00327781514TRLO1     XLON 
860              106.00          15:46:30         00327781595TRLO1     XLON 
222              106.00          15:46:33         00327781597TRLO1     XLON 
700              106.00          15:46:34         00327781599TRLO1     XLON 
290              106.00          15:46:34         00327781600TRLO1     XLON 
630              106.00          15:54:33         00327782011TRLO1     XLON 
877              106.00          15:55:02         00327782031TRLO1     XLON 
3370              106.00          15:55:02         00327782029TRLO1     XLON 
1953              106.00          15:55:02         00327782030TRLO1     XLON 
435              106.00          15:55:03         00327782033TRLO1     XLON 
935              106.00          15:55:06         00327782038TRLO1     XLON 
1612              106.00          15:55:06         00327782037TRLO1     XLON 
750              106.00          16:21:07         00327784109TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379311 
EQS News ID:  2101884 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101884&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
