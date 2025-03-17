BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service provider in China, has announced a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Auto, a subsidiary of Xiaomi Group.This collaboration aims to enhance interconnectivity in EV charging, improve user experience, and drive innovation in intelligent mobility. By integrating NaaS's extensive charging network with Xiaomi Auto, the partnership will offer seamless and efficient charging solutions to Xiaomi EV owners across China.Under this partnership, Xiaomi Auto users will gain access to NaaS's nationwide charging network via the Xiaomi Auto App and in-vehicle navigation system. This integration provides an intelligent, end-to-end charging service designed to enhance convenience and efficiency.China's NEV market continues to grow rapidly, with production and sales surpassing 12 million units in 2024, bringing the total number of NEVs to 31.4 million. Since late 2023, EVs have consistently accounted for over 50% of new car sales, making high-quality charging services a critical factor in automaker competitiveness.As a key component of Xiaomi Group's smart mobility strategy, Xiaomi Auto has seen remarkable success since its 2024 market debut, with over 135,000 deliveries exceeding industry expectations.NaaS is committed to optimizing EV charging through AI-driven solutions that improve operational efficiency and enhance user experience. By leveraging intelligent demand-supply matching, the company helps charging station operators maximize efficiency and profitability.NaaS has established partnerships with leading automakers such as BYD, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, and Great Wall Motors, integrating with digital mapping services and connected car platforms to create a robust smart charging ecosystem. Its AI-powered NaaS Energy Fintech (NEF) system enables intelligent site selection, return analysis, dynamic pricing, and automated operations. As of Q3 2024, NaaS has connected nearly 100,000 charging stations and 1.15 million chargers, serving over 13 million users.NAAS is currently trading at $1.005 or 1.47% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX