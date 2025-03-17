Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
17.03.25
19:22 Uhr
28,660 Euro
+0,280
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,65028,75021:47
28,64028,75021:48
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 21:24 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to EQT's Capital Markets Event in London on 22 May 2025 - Value creation through the lens of EQT's portfolio companies

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 May in London, EQT will host a Capital Markets Event focused on EQT's ownership model and approach to value creation. The afternoon will feature insights from the EQT funds' portfolio company CEOs, Chairpersons, Industrial Advisors, and EQT's leadership team.

The event will explore EQT's thematic investment focus, its repeatable value creation toolbox and its governance model through the lens of several of its portfolio companies - IFS, Reworld, Nord Anglia, IVC Evidensia, WS Audiology, and Credila Financial Services. In parallel, the portfolio company executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The day will be hosted by EQT's newly appointed CEO, Per Franzén, Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, the Heads of the Private Capital and Infrastructure business lines, and EQT's Shareholder Relations team.

Hosted in person at Sky Garden in the City of London, the event will begin with registration and lunch at 12:00 pm BST, followed by an afternoon of presentations and discussions.

Attendance is primarily intended for institutional shareholders, analysts, financial advisors, and media. Please register here to attend.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-eqt-s-capital-markets-event-in-london-on-22-may-2025--value-creation-through-the-lens-,c4120129

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4120129/3325649.pdf

PR - Invitation to EQT's Capital Markets Event in London

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/london-capital-markets-event,c3387673

London Capital Markets Event

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-eqts-capital-markets-event-in-london-on-22-may-2025---value-creation-through-the-lens-of-eqts-portfolio-companies-302403565.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.