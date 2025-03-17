Regulatory News:

M6 Métropole Télévision (Paris:MMT) is pleased to announce that its 2024 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) has been filed on March 17, 2025 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF).

The document is available on the company's website www.groupem6.fr (section Investors Investors and analysts Reports) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). Copies can also be obtained at the Company's headquarters, 89 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly sur Seine.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document

the 2024 annual financial report

the report on the Group's corporate governance

the sustainability report

the information relating to the statutory auditors' fees

the reports of the statutory auditors

the description of the share buyback programme.

