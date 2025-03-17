Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce that final assays from its Phase II diamond drilling program on the Angie Copper Molybdenum Project ("Angie") are expected to be released this week. Cascada completed a 1,641 metre diamond drill program on Angie in late February 2025 intersecting a dioritic porphyry complex, with variable pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization, in two of the three drill holes completed.

"The Phase II program was successful in locating the predicted porphyry system indicated by the results from the Phase I drill program which returned significant intervals of molybdenum mineralization and porphyry-style alteration assemblages," said Carl Hansen, Cascada's President and CEO. "Now, with the laboratory ahead of schedule, we anticipate being able to release the assay results from our Phase II diamond drill program within the next few days."

The dioritic porphyry complex is spatially associated with an induced polarization chargeability high coinciding with a magnetic low. The combined geophysical anomalies suggest that the diorite porphyry complex has a significant footprint providing an exploration target measuring 1,300 metres by 550 metres (see Figure 1 attached). For further information on the Angie Project, review Cascada's November 20, 2024 and February 25, 2025 press releases.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE: Cascada Silver Corp.