HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.In January, imports rose 0.2 percent on year and exports added 1.0 percent for a trade surplus of $4.30 billion.Japan will see January results for its tertiary industry activity index; in December, the index was at 7.10.Hong Kong will provide February data for unemployment; in January, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Tuesday for Nuzul Al'Quran and will re-open on Wednesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX