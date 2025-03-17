BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - FinVolution Group (FINV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB680.71 million, or RMB2.61 per share. This compares with RMB524.56 million, or RMB1.92 per share, last year.Excluding items, FinVolution Group reported adjusted earnings of RMB714.77 million or RMB2.74 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to RMB3.456 billion from RMB3.223 billion last year.FinVolution Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB680.71 Mln. vs. RMB524.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.61 vs. RMB1.92 last year. -Revenue: RMB3.456 Bln vs. RMB3.223 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX