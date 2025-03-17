Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - he Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural Therapeutics" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based company has completed a private placement financing, and its common shares have been approved for listing on the CSE under the symbol NURL.

Neural Therapeutics is a drug discovery and development company focused on harnessing the medical benefits of psychoactive plants, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Its goal is to develop over-the-counter dietary supplements and therapeutic medicines to treat serious mental ailments for which there are no effective treatments. The Company is currently working with mescaline, which it cultivates from the San Pedro cactus.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is home to many entrepreneurs conducting cutting-edge research in emerging medical fields, and we are delighted to add the Neural Therapeutics team to that impressive group," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We thank them for choosing to list on the CSE and wish them success in their research and development efforts."

