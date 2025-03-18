This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, is thrilled to announce the closing of its acquisition of Bitfarms Ltd.'s Yguazú 200-megawatt ("MW") hydro-powered facility in Paraguay. This strategic expansion marks a 317% increase in mining capacity, propelling HIVE from 6 Exahashes per second ("EH/s") today to a projected 25 EH/s by September 2025.

With this acquisition, HIVE now has a total of 300 MW of mining infrastructure in Paraguay, including its previously announced 100 MW project in Valenzuela, which is set for energization by June 2025. The company's global operational footprint will grow to 430 MW by Q3 2025, spanning Paraguay, Canada, and Sweden.

This milestone reinforces HIVE's commitment to 100% green hydroelectric energy while establishing itself as a dominant force in high-performance computing in Latin America. Paraguay provides low-cost hydroelectric power, a stable regulatory environment, and competitive operational costs, making it an ideal location for HIVE's rapid expansion.

Phased Development Plan for 200 MW Yguazú Site

The 200 MW Yguazú facility will be developed in two phases:

Phase 1: Expected completion by April 1, 2025. Construction is 80% complete, with infrastructure nearly ready. This phase will add approximately 6 EH/s of hashrate, expected to be fully operational by Q2 2025. HIVE will assume the remaining payments for full energization.

Phase 2: Expected completion by August 31, 2025. This phase will contribute 6.5 EH/s using hydro-cooled ASICs, enhancing efficiency and performance.

To achieve its ambitious 25 EH/s target, HIVE has secured ASICs for 15 EH/s of operational hashrate (including HIVE's existing 6.5 EH/s installed by March 2025 and the 8.6 EH/s order of Bitmain S21+ Hydro ASICs, announced in November 2024). Additional ASIC acquisitions will be announced in the coming months to support further growth. Once the 25 EH/s milestone is reached, HIVE targets a fleet-wide efficiency of 16.5 Joules per Terahash (J/TH), significantly reducing the cost of operations.

Strengthening U.S.-Paraguay Relations

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE, stated:

"This acquisition demonstrates our strategic focus on sustainable, high-growth expansion. Scaling our operations to 3% of the global network by September 2025, powered entirely by green energy, is a significant achievement. Paraguay's stability and economic policies-bolstered by President Santiago Peña's leadership and international experience-make it an excellent partner for HIVE. President Peña earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from Columbia University and worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C., demonstrating his deep ties to U.S. economic policy. Additionally, Paraguay maintains strong diplomatic and trade relationships with Taiwan and Israel, reinforcing its position as a key U.S. ally in Latin America.

HIVE's presence in Paraguay not only strengthens our sustainable energy strategy but also delivers direct economic benefits. Our operations contribute monthly U.S. dollar revenue to Paraguay's national utility company, ANDE, supporting local infrastructure and growth. With this expansion, HIVE is positioning itself as a major contributor to Paraguay's economic development while establishing regional leadership in Latin America's digital infrastructure industry."

Operational Excellence and Future Growth

Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE, commented:

"Our priority is delivering shareholder value while fostering sustainable local growth. This acquisition allows us to quadruple our capacity-from 6 EH/s to 25 EH/s in 2025-while maintaining one of the most energy-efficient operations in the industry. With a target efficiency of 16.5 J/TH fleet-wide, we are ensuring cost-effective, environmentally responsible operations.

Beyond technology, we are committed to investing in Paraguay's infrastructure, supporting education, and creating high-quality local jobs. Our 200 MW Yguazú facility was built to a high technical standard and provides additional 100 MW expansion potential. The regional substation we are drawing power from has 300 MW of capacity, and we have already installed placeholder infrastructure for additional transformers, should we decide to expand to a full 300 MW in the future."

Photo: 80 MVA transformer delivery to Yguazú

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5335/245021_34c6cf1194fa18e2_001full.jpg

Transaction Details

The acquisition, valued at $56 million, includes ownership of a 240 MVA substation with 200 MW of capacity, as well as all associated land and facilities. Key terms include:

$25 million paid at closing.

$31 million payable in equal installments over six months.

HIVE estimates the total net costs to complete the site to 200 MW will be $400,000 per MW upon completion.

Advisors and Counsel

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HIVE. Blue HF Legal LLP and BKM | Berkemeyer served as legal counsel to HIVE.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and soon Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

