DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Taqkey Science ("Taqkey") and Quantum Biotech ("Quantum") in Taiwan. With these transactions, DKSH Technology further extends its scientific solutions and consumables businesses in line with the Business Units' strategy to solidify its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and Beyond.
Zurich, Switzerland, March 18, 2025 - DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire Taqkey and Quantum, two life science reagent and consumables distribution companies in Taiwan. The distributed products encompass reagents and consumables for molecular biology, genetic engineering, and cell-based therapies. Thus, DKSH Technology further anchors its regional presence in the life science industry in Asia-Pacific.
Founded in 2002, Taqkey is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan. Together with Quantum, the company employs more than 60 people and generates annual net sales of more than CHF 13 million1 at good profitability and builds on successful, longstanding relationships with renowned blue-chip clients from the life science industry. The Group operates seven sales offices and three warehouses across Taiwan.
Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said: "With Taqkey, we will further grow our consumables business in the life science industry of Asia-Pacific and thus solidify our position as a leading scientific solutions provider in the region. We are delighted to jointly leverage Taqkey's attractive client and customer portfolio, and the synergies created by our joint operations."
Jeffrey Cheung, Founder and Managing Director of Taqkey, commented: "We are excited about our shared future with DKSH, a leading technology solutions provider in Asia Pacific. As DKSH will benefit from our longstanding client and customer relationships in Taiwan, we will be happy to leverage DKSH's broad expertise and to use existing sales channels to further grow our business. We are confident this step will positively impact all our business partners as well as our valued employees."
The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2025 and is subject to certain conditions.
1 Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 36.9 TWD
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Melanie Grüter
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2101996
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2101996 18.03.2025 CET/CEST