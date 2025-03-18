The Chinese manufacturer said its new propane heat pump can reach a coefficient of performance of up to 5. 25 and provide hot water at 80 C. China-based heating specialist Midea has developed a new indoor residential heat pump for residential applications. "Since R290 is a natural refrigerant, its global warming potential (GWP) is only 3 and its ozone depletion potential (ODP) equals 0," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Its powerful heating output provides 80 C leave water temperature which can satisfy all household demands. Another standout feature is its ultra-quiet compressor that registers ...

