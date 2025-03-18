MediaZest Plc - Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2025

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Trading Update

Strong start to the financial year

Over £500k of new revenues secured since 1 Jan 2025

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, provides the following trading update.

The Company reports a strong start to the financial year and a series of new orders in recent weeks from existing customers, including Arc'teryx, Hyundai and KIA among others, as MediaZest continues to roll-out digital signage installations across multiple sites with its key customers. These latest new orders represent total revenues in excess of £500,000 received since 1 January 2025.

Recurring revenue streams continue to grow, and in addition to UK projects, the Group is actively delivering on a pan European and global scale for some clients, delivering work in over 20 different countries in the first quarter of calendar year 2025.

The Board remains optimistic regarding the potential to continue with and expand upon substantial roll outs in the coming 12 months, with a number of existing clients, some with sizeable orders, as detailed in recent announcements.

Geoff Robertson, Group Chief Executive, commented: "The new financial year has started well for us, building on a strong improvement in the prior year. We have seen significant commitments for the roll-out of digital signage installations from both longstanding and new clients since the start of 2025. We currently have good visibility on ongoing long-term projects across a wide variety of existing customers and we remain confident in the outlook of the business, as we target further year-on-year growth."

Geoff Robertson will provide a live presentation in relation to the Company's Final Results and positive outlook for the business via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday 19 March 2025 at 11am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/mediazest-plc/register-investor

For further information please contact:

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.