Agronomics Limited Announces Exercise of Shellbay options

Agronomics Limited ("Agronomics" or the "Company")

Director Dealings

Exercise of Shellbay options

Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of clean food, announces that the Company has been notified by Shellbay Investments Limited ("Shellbay") that an advisory consultant to Shellbay has elected to exercise the nil paid options granted by Shellbay in relation to certain shares of the Company held by Shellbay. The option holder has exercised options over 2,289,549 shares, and the transfer of these shares to the option holder will occur with immediate effect.

Shellbay is a company indirectly wholly owned by Jim Mellon, the Executive Chair of the Company.

Following the exercise of options and resulting transfer of the Company shares to the consultant, Shellbay holds, in aggregate, 24,097 Ordinary Shares of the Company, of which 24,097 shares remain subject to the 2024 Options.

The total issued share capital of 1,009,417,295 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.000001 remains unchanged.

Following the exercise of Options, the interests of the Directors in Ordinary Shares is as set out below:

No. of Ordinary Shares % of current issued Ordinary Shares Jim Mellon* 158,117,002 15.66% Richard Reed** 6,354,412 0.63% David Giampaolo 2,434,783 0.24% Denham Eke 1,551,824 0.15%

*Jim Mellon is currently interested in a total of 158,117,002 Ordinary Shares. 152,710,944 are held by Galloway Limited and 24,097 are held by Shellbay, companies which are both indirectly wholly owned by Jim Mellon, and 5,381,961 Ordinary Shares are held directly by Jim Mellon. Denham Eke is a director of Galloway Limited and Shellbay Investments Limited.

** Richard Reed is currently interested in 6,354,412 Ordinary Shares held by Reepa Limited. Reepa Limited is wholly owned by Richard Reed.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focusing on investment opportunities within the field of clean food. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals and improve food security for the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as it forms part ofUK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Agronomics Limited Beaumont Cornish Limited Canaccord Genuity Limited Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Peterhouse Capital Limited 33Seconds Limited The Company Nomad Joint Broker Joint Broker Joint Broker Public Relations Jim Mellon Denham Eke Roland Cornish James Biddle Andrew Potts Harry Pardoe Alex Aylen (Head of Equities) Giles Balleny Michael Johnson Lucy Williams Charles Goodfellow Jack Ferris Calum Warren-Piper

Nominated Adviser

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire