Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
18.03.25
09:06 Uhr
0,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
18.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Completion of Debt Refinancing

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Completion of Debt Refinancing 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Completion of Debt Refinancing 
18-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 March 2025 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
I-RES announces the successful refinancing of its EUR500m Revolving Credit Facility to support the delivery of its 
strategic objectives 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company", "the Group" or "I-RES"), Ireland's largest provider of private 
rental accommodation, is pleased to announce it has successfully refinanced its existing Revolving Credit Facility 
("RCF") to provide medium term capacity and flexibility to execute on its strategic objectives. 
 
The new facilities comprise an RCF of EUR500 million and an increased Accordion Facility of EUR200 million which adds an 
additional element of flexibility to the Company's debt facilities. The Group is pleased to continue its longstanding 
partnership with Bank of Ireland Group plc (who have been appointed as Facility Agent and Security Trustee), Barclays 
Bank Ireland plc, and Allied Irish Banks plc, and looks forward to building a strong relationship with ABN AMRO Bank 
N.V., a new lender entering the syndicate as part of the refinancing. 
 
The facilities have a five-year term expiring in March 2030 with the option of two one-year extensions. The facilities 
are priced at Euribor plus a margin of 2.05%. Hedging facilities in the amount of EUR275 million have been put in place 
for five years, maintaining our overall level of fixed rate debt at 85%. Following this refinancing, the current 
weighted average cost of interest across the Group's facilities is approximately 3.8%, broadly in line with the Group's 
weighted average financing costs in 2024. 
 
The delivery of new rental accommodation continues to be a key element of the solution in addressing the supply-demand 
imbalance at play in the Irish housing market. The new financing facilities will strengthen I-RES' position in the 
market, delivering additional capital and significantly increased flexibility. This will enable the Group to play a 
part in the delivery of new rental accommodation whilst continuing to execute on its strategic objectives over the 
near-to medium-term along with management of its Private Placement Notes maturity dates. I-RES has a highly scalable 
platform and with the new facilities strengthening the capital base the company is well positioned to participate in 
the delivery of new rental accommodation and execute on its strategic objectives. 
 
Brian Fagan, CFO of I-RES, commented: "We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of our Revolving Credit 
Facility. The financing will enable the Group to play a part in the delivery of much-needed new rental accommodation, 
support our ongoing operations and provide the flexibility necessary to deliver on our strategic ambitions in the years 
ahead. We greatly appreciate the continued support from our existing banking partners and are delighted to welcome ABN 
AMRO into the lending syndicate. We look forward to working with all our lenders to maximise the potential of this 
facility." 
END 
For further information please contact: 
Investor Relations: 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer       Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
Media enquiries: 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                           Tel: +353 (0) 
87 227 9281 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                       Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the 
Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, 
and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  379318 
EQS News ID:  2101962 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101962&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
