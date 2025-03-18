Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Partners with Iprova to Streamline the Invention Creation and Submission Process

The partnership will see Iprova's suite of solutions integrated with IP management software IPfolio

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Iprova, the world's first data-driven invention company and developer of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence-based technologies which augment and enhance the human ability to invent. This partnership will combine Iprova's product suite for collaboratively capturing, creating and refining inventive concepts with IPfolio, the industry-leading IP management software, enabling a smooth transition of inventions into the patent workflow.

The announcement also marks the release of the newly enhanced Invention Studio 3, Iprova's groundbreaking software that augments human ingenuity, empowering users to efficiently create valuable inventions. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, the new tool can be used by leading organizations around the world to create new inventions and generate novel intellectual property. The enhanced invention-creation tool is now integrated with IPfolio, providing a platform to centrally store, manage, and access the inventions created within Invention Studio 3.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "This exciting partnership will create a more cohesive and collaborative environment for inventors and attorneys to share ideas that can turn into high-quality, business aligned inventions. It's a first step in a journey to realizing a unique opportunity to improve the innovation economy by bridging the gap between knowledge and intellectual capital. At Clarivate, we think forward in our mission to provide unmatched support throughout the IP lifecycle, leveraging the latest technology. Through this partnership, we can support our clients earlier in the lifecycle, solidifying our role as an indispensable services partner and as the central hub for IP management."

"We are thrilled to partner with Clarivate to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions that transform the invention journey-from scoping and creation to patent filing and prosecution," said Julian Nolan, CEO and Founder of Iprova. "With the launch of our latest software, Invention Studio 3, we're empowering clients to efficiently capture, create, and refine high-value inventions. At Iprova, our goal is to democratize innovation, making it an accessible and universal activity across enterprises, while seamlessly integrating into existing workflows. Together with Clarivate, we make the invention workflow more robust, reliable, and efficient, reflecting the importance of the resulting intellectual assets for enterprises worldwide."

Clarivate is committed to delivering purpose-driven technology to its customers in order to simplify and optimize IP management, enabling organizations worldwide to protect, manage, and leverage their IP assets in an increasingly competitive and global market.

To further drive innovation in IP management and decision making, Clarivate recently acquired Rowan Patents, an AI-driven patent drafting software designed to enable IP attorneys to create quality patents with speed and consistency. With the new AI-based capabilities from Rowan Patents and Iprova, Clarivate will serve as the central hub for IP management, providing new forms of support along the IP lifecycle.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Sofia Nogués,

Sr. External Communications Manager

Newsroom@clarivate.com

About Iprova

Iprova is pioneering the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies which augment and enhance the human ability to invent. Working with some of the world's best-known technology companies, our platform enables the products of tomorrow to be invented faster and more efficiently than has previously been possible, helping companies to compete more effectively.

Media contact:

Emma Stewart

Marketing Manager

estewart@iprova.com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643634/Clarivate_Iprova_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-partners-with-iprova-to-streamline-the-invention-creation-and-submission-process-302403672.html