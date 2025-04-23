Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Releases EndNote 2025 with AI-Powered Research Tools

Enhancing research efficiency and accuracy with newly integrated features

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released EndNote 2025, a comprehensive reference management solution that streamlines the research and writing process. Its new features include AI support, enhanced referencing tools, and journal matching capabilities, designed to save researchers time and improve accuracy.

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics at Clarivate said: "EndNote 2025 empowers researchers by helping them save valuable time, stay organized, and collaborate more effectively as they write and publish research papers, maximizing their contribution to their fields. AI features streamline tedious tasks and provide insights and recommendations that improve the research journey, setting researchers up to succeed both now and in the future."

The new EndNote 2025 features are available for all users, and include:

Key Takeaway - A new, generative AI-powered tool that expedites research discovery by extracting key insights and takeaways from individual papers.

- A new, generative AI-powered tool that expedites research discovery by extracting key insights and takeaways from individual papers. Find a Journal publishing tool - An enhanced machine learning tool available directly in Cite While You Write that allows researchers to find the best journal match using their paper.

- An enhanced machine learning tool available directly in Cite While You Write that allows researchers to find the best journal match using their paper. Cite from PDF - Quickly insert both a highlighted quote from a PDF and its corresponding citation into the document with a click of a button.

- Quickly insert both a highlighted quote from a PDF and its corresponding citation into the document with a click of a button. Summary panel redesign - View a more modern, organized summary of record with configurable detail options.

- View a more modern, organized summary of record with configurable detail options. Web of Science citing articles and related records - Curate a more comprehensive reference library by viewing relevant articles and finding papers that have cited existing references.

- Curate a more comprehensive reference library by viewing relevant articles and finding papers that have cited existing references. Find Reference Updates and Find Full-Text improvements - Easily access both the Find Reference Updates and Find Full-Text tools at the top of the record menu, creating a more streamlined user experience.

Later in 2025, EndNote plans to release more AI features including the EndNote Research Assistant, which will be available to EndNote subscribers.

EndNote 2025 leverages the Clarivate Academic AI Platform, which serves as a technology backbone enabling accelerated and consistent deployment of AI capabilities across our portfolio of solutions.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-releases-endnote-2025-with-ai-powered-research-tools-302434396.html