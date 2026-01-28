Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Stuttgart
28.01.26 | 15:17
2,340 Euro
-0,85 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,40015:37
2,3602,40015:32
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 24, 2026

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be available on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com.

Clarivate logo

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 to review the results. The webcast is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/295400608.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast. U.S. participants may call 800-715-9871; international participants may call +1 646-307-1963 (long-distance charges will apply). The conference ID number is 7258454.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Earnings

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-on-february-24-2026-302671831.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.