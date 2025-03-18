LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a British information technology service provider, on Tuesday recorded a decline in profit before tax for the full year, amidst higher cost of sales and administartive expenses. However, the company registered an improvement in revenue.For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, Computacenter posted a pre-tax income of 244.6 million pounds, lesser than last year's 272.1 million pounds. Excluding items, profit before tax was 254 million pounds, lower than 278 million pounds last year.Net profit stood at 170.8 million pounds or 152.9 pence per share as against 197.6 million pounds or 173.2 pence per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share also declined to 159.9 pence from last year's 174.8 pence per share.Operating profit was 237.9 million pounds, down from the prior year's 268.8 million pounds.Cost of sales increased to 5.929 billion pounds from 5.878 billion pounds in the previous year. Administrative expenses were 798.9 million pounds, higher than 783.3 million pounds in 2023.Revenue was 6.964 billion pounds, up from 6.922 billion pounds last year. Revenue from Technology Sourcing was 5.326 billion pounds, higher than 5.286 billion pounds in the previous year.For 2024, the Board will pay a final dividend of 47.4 pence per share, bringing the total dividend to 70.7 pence per share, higher than last year's 70 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on July 4 to shareholders of record as of June 6.Further, Computacenter, said: 'Looking to 2025 as a whole, we remain mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic and political environment. We have started the year positively and overall, we expect to make progress in 2025, with earnings per share benefiting further from the impact of the share buyback.'For the full-year 2025, the company expects capital expenditure of around 35 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX