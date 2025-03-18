BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HUYA Inc. (HUYA):Earnings: -RMB172.20 million in Q4 vs. -RMB274.97 million in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB0.75 in Q4 vs. -RMB1.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, HUYA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.23 million or RMB0.01 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB1.495 billion in Q4 vs. RMB1.529 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX