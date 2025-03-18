Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to release initial scintillometer results from the ongoing winter drill programs at the PLN and Broach Properties including drilling at JR Zone, B1, and the PW Area. At Broach Lake a new prospective area "PW" is emerging, where exploration drillhole PLN25-202 encountered six distinct zones of anomalous radioactivity, with readings ranging between 300 cps and 720 cps over a 90m downhole interval. At JR Zone, PLN25-200 returned mineralization over 20.0m, including 2.25m of high grade (>10,000 cps) containing 0.68m of off-scale mineralization (>65,535 cps).

2025 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

PLN: JR Zone

PLN25-198 (line 090S):

6.5m interval with mineralization between 214.5 and 223.0m, including 0.20m high-grade radioactivity (> 10,000 cps) between 220.65 and 220.85m, and

interval with mineralization between 214.5 and 223.0m, including 1.5m interval with mineralization between 228.5 and 230.0m

PLN25-200 (line 045S):

1.0m interval with mineralization between 229.0 and 230.0m, and

interval with mineralization between 229.0 and 230.0m, and 19.0m interval with mineralization between 233.0 and 252.0m, including 2.25m high-grade composite radioactivity (> 10,000 cps) between 236.0 and 238.75m

interval with mineralization between 233.0 and 252.0m, including

Broach Lake: PW Area

PLN25-202 (line 11325S):

0.5m interval with radioactivity between 272.5 and 273.0m, and

interval with radioactivity between 272.5 and 273.0m, and 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 275.5 and 276.0m, and

interval with radioactivity between 275.5 and 276.0m, and 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 296.0 and 296.5m, and

interval with radioactivity between 296.0 and 296.5m, and 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 321.0 and 321.5m, and

interval with radioactivity between 321.0 and 321.5m, and 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 359.5 and 360.0m, and

interval with radioactivity between 359.5 and 360.0m, and 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 362.5 and 363.0m

B1 Conductor:

PLN25-196 (line 2835S):

0.5m interval with radioactivity between 336.5 and 367.0m

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The 'PW' area, situated on the Broach Property approximately 12 kilometers south of the JR Zone, lies just within the Athabasca Basin and represents a region with minimal historical exploration and drilling activity. No previously defined conductors had been identified in this area, largely due to the presence of a thick layer of conductive Cretaceous mudstone from the Manville Group, which locally reaches thicknesses of nearly 100 meters. Recognizing the potential of this challenging but underexplored region, we conducted a specifically designed MLTDEM ground survey (see NR February 11) which has just been completed by Abitibi Geophysics. This approach successfully delineated a number of basement-hosted conductors on the survey lines interpreted so far with lines L3200N to L4400N still outstanding (see Map 2), overcoming the interference posed by the conductive mudstones. Drillhole PLN25-202 was collared based on an initial interpretation and conductor model on L1600N, and intersected strongly altered basement lithologies, encountering six distinct radioactive intercepts across a 90-meter downhole interval. Data from this drillhole was subsequently re-integrated back into the electromagnetic (EM) model - which resulted in a lateral shift of the conductor model by approximately 100 meters. This adjustment suggests that PLN25-202 overshot the intended target yet - still encountered significant alteration and structures along with radioactivity. A follow-up drillhole is scheduled and planned to step back by approximately 100 meters to better intersect the refined target, which lies in a distinct circular gravity anomaly. While the PW Area is still in its early stages of exploration, we are highly encouraged by these strong initial results, and intend to conduct further drilling in the area before shifting focus back to the JR Zone toward the conclusion of the winter season."

Map 1. Patterson Lake North - JR Zone 2025 Scintillometer Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/244920_f088d21f648b2b38_002full.jpg

Map 2. Broach Lake - PW Area 2025 Scintillometer Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/244920_f088d21f648b2b38_003full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information

* Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum)



Hole ID Section Line

Easting Northing Elevation

Az Dip From

(m)

To

(m) Interval (m) Max CPS Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m)

PLN25-196 2835S 589265.0 6408368.2 537.9 54.1 -67.3 366.50 367.00 0.50 390 178.4 497 PLN25-197 030S 587776.2 6410760.2 546.4 55.1 -70.7 206.50 207.00 0.50 880 189.7 251













207.00 207.50 0.50 7,600

















207.50 208.00 0.50 9,700

















208.00 208.50 0.50 5,100

















208.50 209.00 0.50 510

















209.00 209.50 0.50 360

















209.50 210.00 0.50 390

















210.00 210.50 0.50 350

















210.50 211.00 0.50 530

















211.00 211.50 0.50 1,100



PLN25-198 090S 587842.9 6410645.2 546.0 9.4 -64.9 214.50 215.00 0.50 330 191.7 299













215.00 215.50 0.50 460

















215.50 217.50 2.00 <300

















217.50 218.00 0.50 3,400

















218.00 218.50 0.50 2,200

















218.50 219.00 0.50 330

















219.00 219.50 0.50 340

















219.50 220.00 0.50 570

















220.00 220.50 0.50 450

















220.50 220.65 0.15 8,600

















220.65 220.85 0.20 22,100

















220.85 221.00 0.15 7,700

















221.00 221.50 0.50 8,100

















221.50 222.00 0.50 2,500

















222.00 222.50 0.50 4,900

















222.50 223.00 0.50 2,200

















228.50 229.00 0.50 310

















229.00 229.50 0.50 <300

















229.50 230.00 0.50 450



PLN25-199 010N 587693.2 6410748.1 545.2 54.9 -65.7 232.00 232.50 0.50 360 197.7 269













242.00 242.50 0.50 1,000

















242.50 243.00 0.50 2,900

















243.00 243.50 0.50 1,100



PLN25-200 045S 587730.9 6410712.4 545.2 53.4 -65.5 229.00 229.50 0.50 330

















229.50 230.00 0.50 360

















233.00 233.50 0.50 660

















233.50 234.00 0.50 720

















234.00 234.50 0.50 1,900

















234.50 235.00 0.50 4,900

















235.00 235.50 0.50 660

















235.50 236.00 0.50 9,600

















236.00 236.50 0.50 62,200

















236.50 237.00 0.50 13,400

















237.00 237.50 0.50 9,200

















237.50 237.65 0.15 58,200

















237.65 238.00 0.35 >65,535

















238.00 238.33 0.33 >65,535

















238.33 238.50 0.17 61,000

















238.50 238.75 0.25 22,300

















238.75 239.00 0.25 8,600

















239.00 239.50 0.50 8,400

















239.50 240.00 0.50 2,800

















240.00 240.50 0.50 5,700

















240.50 241.00 0.50 3,000

















241.00 241.50 0.50 5,400

















241.50 242.00 0.50 5,200

















242.00 242.50 0.50 5,100

















242.50 243.00 0.50 470

















243.00 244.00 1.00 <300

















244.00 244.50 0.50 320

















244.50 246.50 2.00 <300

















246.50 247.00 0.50 2,100

















247.00 247.50 0.50 740

















247.50 248.00 0.50 1,100

















248.00 248.50 0.50 480

















248.50 249.00 0.50 <300

















249.00 249.50 0.50 330

















249.50 250.00 0.50 740

















250.00 251.00 1.00 <300

















251.00 251.50 0.50 1,300

















251.50 252.00 0.50 2,100



PLN25-201 12510S 590064.4 6397263.8 568.9 45.9 -70.2 PW Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 437 PLN25-202 11325S 589352.6 6397967.0 583.2 45.9 -63.3 272.50 273.00 0.50 330 171.6 464.5













275.50 276.00 0.50 300

















296.00 296.50 0.50 330

















321.00 321.50 0.50 320

















359.50 360.00 0.50 320

















362.50 363.00 0.50 720





Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Image 1: Anomalous Radioactivity in PLN25-202

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/244920_f088d21f648b2b38_004full.jpg

The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry parlance; this colloquial usage stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation with a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "high-grade", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955; the new JR Zone uranium discovery on the PLN property is located 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the recently discovered high-grade JR Zone on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 Uranium currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-Looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244920

SOURCE: F3 Uranium Corp.