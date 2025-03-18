In collaboration with the Hellenic Medicines Verification Organisation (HMVO), Solidsoft Reply, a Reply Group company specialising in Microsoft Azure cloud-based enterprise solutions, has successfully integrated Greece's Hellenic Medicines Verification System (HMVS) within the European Hub, delivering the launch on schedule. This achievement enhances Greece's pharmaceutical landscape and protects its citizens from the growing threat of falsified medications.

The HMVS now operates as part of the European Medicines Verification System (EMVS), a pan-national platform designed to prevent counterfeit medicines from entering the market and reaching patients. With this launch, Greece joins a growing network of 15 other fully operational and secure National Medicine Verification System (NMVS) platforms across Europe, powered by Solidsoft Reply.

The HMVS became fully operational in February 2025, connecting approximately 10,500 pharmacies, and 150 wholesalers across Greece. Critically, it also integrates with Greece's existing national reimbursement system. Solidsoft Reply worked closely with HMVO to ensure the system met Greece's regulatory, technological, and operational requirements, facilitating a smooth transition to full operation.

David Eccles, Partner at Solidsoft Reply, stated: "We are delighted to have assisted HMVO in meeting their critical deadline in just six months. The successful implementation of the HMVS ensures the safety and authenticity of medicines in Greece. Kudos to everyone who contributed to this achievement

Ioanna Kontomanolopoulou, General Manager at HMVO, commented: "This has been achieved with the strong support of the EMVO, and the help from our colleagues from other NMVOs, and our provider Solidsoft Reply… We express our gratitude to all.

This initiative underscores Solidsoft Reply's expanding role in healthcare systems integration across Europe, reaffirming its commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance patient safety, regulatory compliance, and the efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Solidsoft Reply

Solidsoft Reply is a leading technology company creating award-winning solutions utilising the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. As a globally acclaimed Microsoft AI Cloud Solutions Partner, we specialise in GS1 traceability systems worldwide, crucially ensuring the authenticity, legality, and safety of our customers' products and services. Serving non-profits, NGOs, healthcare, and the pharmaceutical industries, we deliver technology for positive social impact. Your products, safe in our hands.

Hellenic Medicines Verification Organisation (HMVO)

HMVO is a non-profit legal entity that will create, manage, operate, maintain, and oversee the "Greek Medicines Verification System" (HMVS). This initiative is in compliance with European Regulation 2016/161, which establishes detailed rules regarding the safety features displayed on the packaging of medicines for human use.

