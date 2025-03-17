Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861569 | ISIN: US2540671011 | Ticker-Symbol: DL7A
Tradegate
18.03.25
09:31 Uhr
328,00 Euro
-4,00
-1,20 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DILLARDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DILLARDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
328,00332,0012:00
328,00332,0010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2025 22:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dillard's, Inc. Amends and Extends Revolving Credit Facility

Finanznachrichten News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) ("Dillard's" or "the Company") announced that it has amended and extended its $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility consistent with the Company's liquidity needs. A $200 million expansion option remains in place. The new maturity date is March 12, 2030.

The credit facility is available to the Company for general corporate purposes including, among other uses, working capital financing, the issuance of letters of credit, capital expenditures and, subject to certain restrictions, the repayment of existing indebtedness and share repurchases. There are no financial covenant requirements under the amended credit agreement provided availability exceeds $80 million and no specified event of default has occurred or is continuing.

The credit facility was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Contact:

Julie J. Guymon
(501) 376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.